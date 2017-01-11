Linda Ann “Ann” (Evans) Carter of Van Wert passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, after living 10 years with cancer.

She was born July 3, 1944, in Washington Court House, the daughter of Joseph H. and Evelyn M. (Gerhardt) Evans, who both preceded her in death. On May 27, 1967, she married Don T. Carter, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Samuel L. Carter of Beloit, Wisconsin, Karen L. (Todd) Wise of Chillicothe, Gail M. (Gregg) Eibling of Van Wert, and Matthew D. (Ashli) Carter of London (Ohio); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, J. Michael Evans, J. Steven Evans, Phillip R. (Diane) Evans, Martha L. Klingshirn, snd Rose M. (Douglas) Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where a Rosary service will be held at 7:45 that evening.

Preferred memorials: To the Mike Chesbro family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.