WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Oregon) has named Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) as chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection. The subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes interstate and foreign commerce, oversight of the Federal Trade Commission, manufacturing, data security, and consumer affairs and protection.

The Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee also has jurisdiction over many policies related to the Internet of Things. Latta has served as co-chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s IoT Working Group since early last year.

“I’m honored to be named chairman of the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee and look forward to tackling the challenges before us in this new role,” said Latta. “Technology is changing the face of commerce, and this subcommittee will give us the opportunity to ensure that manufacturers and consumers across the country receive the benefits and protections needed to grow our economy.

“At the same time, I’m excited to continue to serve in a role that helps shape policy relating to the Internet of Things and data security. There is incredible potential in new technology and ensuring that the Federal government takes the right approach to allow the private sector to innovate is essential. I’d like to thank Chairman Walden for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work on the important issues we face.”

“The Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection has an important role in terms of both empowering consumers and boosting economic activity here at home,” said Chairman Walden. “Bob will do an outstanding job in ensuring that consumers are protected, products are safe for families, and policies are promoted that support and encourage commerce.”

The full Energy and Commerce Committee Leadership list is available here.