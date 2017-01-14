SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Points were at a premium, during Friday night’s Northwest Conference contest at Ray Etzler Gymnasium. In the end, the Crestview Knights (6-3, 3-0 NWC) scored just enough to defeat Delphos Jefferson 40-39.

The Knights shot 33 percent from the floor, while the Wildcats connected on just 29 percent of their shots. The two teams combined to hit 2 of 19 three-point attempts.

The Wildcats (4-7, 2-1 NWC) had two chances to win late in the fourth quarter. After a steal with 25 seconds left, Delphos Jefferson missed a shot, but pulled down the offensive rebound and called timeout with 3.6 seconds showing on the clock. The Wildcats put the ball back in play, but could only get off a contested three-point attempt from the right sideline that hit the backboard as time expired.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats battled back from a 35-29 deficit with three straight baskets by Alex Rode. The Knights broke a 35-35 tie with two free throws and a basket by Javin Etzler to make it 39-35, but Delphos Jefferson responded with two charity tosses by Jace Stockwell, who finished with a team-high 12 points.

With 53 seconds left in the game, Crestview’s Drew Kline scored what proved to be the winning point. The 5-9 sophomore hit the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw, but was unable to connect on the second attempt. Down 40-37, the Wildcats pulled down the rebound and went on to score on a second chance shot by Drake Schmitt.

The game got off to a slow start, with Crestview leading 10-6 after the first quarter, and 21-18 at halftime. Led by Kline’s three baskets, the Knights managed to outscore the Wildcats 10-7 in the third quarter and led 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Etzler led all scorers with 14 points, while Kline finished with 13. Derek Stout added 8, and Trevor Gibson finished with 5.

“We had to try to match their physicality, and I think we were able to do that,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “Sometimes it looked painful and it was.”

“But I’m proud of the kids and their effort,” Best added.

The Knights will travel to Arlington, while the Wildcats will host state-ranked Wayne Trace. That game will air live on WSKD 99.7, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score

Crestview 10 11 10 9–-40

Delphos Jefferson 6 12 7 14–-39

Crestview (40) — Drew Kline 13, Javin Etzler 14, Derek Stout 8, Trevor Gibson 5.

Delphos Jefferson (39) — Jace Stockwell 12, Drew Reiss 4, Brenen Auer 5, Davion Taylor 2, Drake Schmitt 9, Alex Rode 7

Rebounds: Crestview 32, Delphos Jefferson 25

Turnovers: Crestview 11 Delphos Jefferson 6

JV game: Crestview won 43-31