Judith F. McElroy, 86, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday morning, January 20, 2017, from the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 27, 1930, in Mendon, the daughter of Dwight Leon and Mae Fern (Sill) Drake, who bot preceded her in death. In May 1948, she married Robert L. Cassel, who died September 1, 1966. She married Don McElroy on November 8, 1981, and he also preceded her in death in September 2000.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dean E. Drake and a sister, Alberta Hartman.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Waterman of Ohio City; one son, Richard (Amy) Cassel of Celina; three granddaughters, Nikki (Alan) Barna of Rockford, Mindi (Ryan) Koczot of Newport, North Carolina, and Kristen Hesse of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren, Colton, Cora, and Carlee Barna and Finnegan Koczot; and a sister, Elaine Walser of Van Wert.

Judy was a faithful member of The Apostolic Church in Van Wert, where she was active in the services, women’s retreats, and many gospel sing-spirations. She had worked at Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert and Handy & Harmon in Angola, Indiana. She loved spending time with her family, and her great-grandkids were the highlight of her life.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 23, at The Apostolic Church on South Shannon Street, with Pastor Robert Frake officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Calling hours are

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or The Apostolic Church.

