Jeanne (Ross) Germann, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at the home of her daughter in rural Ohio City.

She was born November 12, 1927, in Van Wert, the daughter of Leo H. and Elizabeth L. (Roesner) Ross, who both preceded her in death. On April 12, 1947, she married Donald R. Germann, who died November 12, 1985.

Survivors include her three daughters, Karen (Roger) Price of Van Wert, Susan (John) Voltz of rural Ohio City, and Donna (Keith) Ryan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Schumm and Joan Rager, both of Van Wert.

A sister, Christina Harrington, also preceded her in death.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Pleasant View Church, with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Pleasant View Church Building Fund or Gideons International.

