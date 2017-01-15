Janice C. Waters, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:21 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born December 12, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Robert and Jansie (Licht) Scranton, who both preceded her in death. On April 27, 1963, she married Richard G. “Dick” Waters, who survives in Van wert.

Other survivors include three children, Richard G. (Sandy) Waters Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ted (Robin) Waters of Van Wert, and Linda (Juan) DeJesus of Racine, Wisconsin; a brother, Richard (Peggy) Scranton of Chester, South Carolina, and eight grandchildren, Emma and Anna Waters, Amanda and Nicholas Waters, and Isabella, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Daniel DeJesus.

A brother, Robert Scranton; and one sister, Jean Kramer, also preceded her in death.

Janice was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Janice was an active volunteer with Twig III, Community Health Professionals, and the United Methodist Women. She also served on the Van Wert Zoning Board of Appeals.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Twig III, United Methodist Women or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

