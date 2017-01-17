Former Convoy resident James L. Thomas, 89, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born March 22, 1927, in Van Wert County, the son of Waldo Curtis and Ella Mae (Book) Thomas, who both preceded him in death. On February 18, 1951, he married the former Mary Alice (Linton) who died August 5, 2006. He then married Jean (Goodwin) Piper Thomas, who survives in Lima.

Other survivors include three sons, James (Lura) Thomas of Orient, Robert (Missy) Thomas of Farmersville, and David (Donna) Thomas of Convoy; four stepchildren, Tim (Corinne) Piper, Jeff Piper, Christina (Gary) Risner, and Pamela (Fred) Fisher; two brothers, Carl (Mary) Thomas of Obetz and Wayne (Connie) Thomas of Bowling Green; a sister, Eunice (Glen) Richardson of Lima; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Four sisters, Jeanette Hellwarth, Lois Joseph, Joan Hasis and Betty Simpson, also preceded him in death.

Jim was a 1945 graduate of Mendon-Union High School and a member of Convoy United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Convoy Lions Club for over 45 years and served on the Crestview Local Board of Education for 12 years. He was also a longtime member of the former Masonic Lodge 586 in Mendon.

Masonic services by Shanes Lodge 377, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by a memorial service with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Monday prior to services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Lions Club or Convoy United Methodist Church.