Geraldine L. Smith, 86 of Van Wert, passed away at 4 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on April 16, 1930, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Harold and Irene (Hoover) Drabenstot, who both preceded her in death. On September 24, 1949, she married James W. Smith, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Charles (Brenda) Smith of Rockford and Harold (Carol) Smith of Van Wert; a daughter, Susan (Ray) Hill of Van Wert; two sisters, Maxine Elick of Florida and SueAnn (Robert) Ladig of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A brother, Eugene Drabenstot, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, at First Church of God in Van Wert, with Pastor Jason Holler officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke, Indiana.

Visitation is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 8, and an hour ahead of services Monday, both at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.