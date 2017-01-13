George A. Wienken, 93, of Landeck, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017, at his residence.

He was born August 18, 1923, in Landeck, the son of Othmar and Theresa (Etzkorn) Wienken, who both preceded him in death. On May 29, 1948, he married the former Violeta Siefker, who died October 13, 2011.

Survivors include a daughter, Margie (Art) Schmersal of Ottoville; two brothers, Leon Wienken of Van Wert and Herman (Nell Jean) Wienken of Venedocia; four sisters, Mary Siefker, Agnes Wienken, and Claire Wienken, all of Delphos, and Frances Wienken of Spencerville; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A son, Gerald Wienken; two daughters, Dorothy Wienken and Arlene Bockey; three brothers, Paul Wienken, James (Marilyn) Wienken, and Arnold Wienken; two sisters, Rose Hart and Loretta Becker; and a sister-in-law, Rovena Wienken, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association or the National Diabetes Association.

