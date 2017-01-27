Frederick H. Germann, 73, of Convoy, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at his residence.

He was born August 4, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Arnold E. and Dora Mae (Shaw) Germann, who both preceded him in death. On February 5, 1967, he married Jane L. (Kreischer) Germann, who survives in Convoy. They would have been married 50 years this year.

Other survivors include three children, Donald (Susan) Germann of Coldwater, Michigan, and Douglas (Marcia) Germann and Suzanne Torrey, both of Van Wert; aa brother, Richard (Elizabeth) Germann of St. Louis, Missouri; three sisters, Velma (Herb) Payne of Conyers, Georgia, Mary (Gene) Hilgendorf of Warrenton, Missouri, and Ellen (Byron) Clayton of Van Wert; and seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Allison, Jonathon, Joel, Kyle, and Olivia.

Mr. Germann was retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert after 39 years of service. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, was a veteran of the United States Army who served in the Vietnam War, and a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church.

