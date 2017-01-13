Over the past weekend, members of the Van Wert County Fair Board received two awards at the annual Ohio Fair Managers Association Convention held at the Columbus Convention Center. The local fair was awarded for its 2016 fair advertising. Printed pieces from specific categories were submitted into a competition among all county fairs in Ohio. The local fair was awarded first place for its 2016 motocross event flyer and second place for the 2016 fair cover design. Local fair board members also attended educational seminars and discussions on various topics at the convention. The 2017 Van Wert County Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, through Monday, September 4, with a preview day on Tuesday, August 29. Shown are (from the left) John Giessler, Mike Poling, Ryan Adam, Colin Harting, Aaron Knittle, Troy Oechsle and Ty Coil. (photo submitted)