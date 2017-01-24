Submitted information

The Veterans Committee of Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, is raffling off an Ohio State lamp.

The lamp, which was made and donated to the Veterans Committee by lodge member Carl Beck, will be raffled off, with the proceeds going to the Disabled Veterans chapter of Van Wert County.

The tickets, which are six for $5, are available at the Elks Lodge and anyone can purchase the tickets.

The lamp will be given away at the free Veterans Spaghetti Supper, which will be hosted by the Elks Lodge for area veterans on Monday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m., at the lodge.

Van Wert Elks members are proud to be able to provide this free meal to area veterans and thank them for their service to this great country.