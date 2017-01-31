As I look over the remainder of our Niswonger season, there are some concerts and shows that really stand out to the common person. Shows such as The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill, Broadway’s 42nd Street and Rain — a Tribute to the Beatles, David Phelps, and REO Speedwagon are widely recognizable and in great demand.

What I look at are those shows that are not as readily recognizable, but we felt were worthy of bringing to our audience. The first one is Artrageous on Saturday, March 11. The more I watch the promo videos of this show, the more excited I am to see it. It is going to be very interactive and entertaining. The performers really like to interact with the audience both in the lobby and during the show. This is the one where artists create paintings on stage when the live music is being performed on the same stage.

Another concert coming in March is Broadway & Beyond. This is a concert I have helped create and features J. Mark McVey and Heartland Sings, out of Fort Wayne. J. Mark is an outstanding singer from Broadway, best known as Jean Val jean from Les Miserables. His voice is tremendous, but equally tremendous is that he is a wonderful person! That speaks volumes in my mind. He will be teaming with Heartland Sings, which is a vocal ensemble of four professional lead singers and a chorus of approximately 40 singers. We have added to this an ensemble of strings, winds, piano and drums to create a concert of American songs that you will know and love. This concert is on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 pm and is part of our Community Concert Series with single tickets now on sale. Our concert at the Niswonger will be a world premiere in hopes of taking it on tour after our performance.

The last sleeper show is another one I helped construct using two very entertaining performers: Mutts Gone Nuts and Robert Post Comedy Theater. It’s an interesting story as to how this show came together. A year ago as I was attending a booking conference in New York, I was talking to an agent I have known for some time and we were talking about Mutts Gone Nuts. At the same time, a favorite performer of mine happened to walk by. It was Robert Post. We have had him at the Marsh Auditorium and people thoroughly enjoyed him. He cracks people up with his physical comedy.

Robert Post is a crazy and wacky guy who doesn’t think like most of us. I guess that’s what makes him so funny. One thing led to another and before I knew it, I got the two together and we started talking about putting both of them on the same show. It was the marriage of two performers: funny, entertaining and delightful dogs doing amazing tricks and stunts, and a wacky, crazy physical comedian who I swear sometimes thinks more like a dog than a human. If one is good, two is outstanding! I wanted this show to be one that would be entertaining for kids and adults alike. I know we have accomplished this with Mutts Gone Nuts and Robert Post together. You won’t see them together probably anywhere else than in Van Wert. This show is a Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm on April 30, making it perfect for kids and elderly. We all need to laugh regardless of our age … and you will … guaranteed!

This is also on our Community Concert Series with single tickets now on sale starting at just $10, $15 and $20. I wanted these shows to be affordable for the entire family. That’s the nice thing about some of the lesser known shows, you can take a chance on them and discover the great entertainment for a much lower cost. We aim to meet the needs and desires of all.

So, I encourage you to not judge a book by its cover. These three shows might look like sleepers on the schedule of big show stoppers, but if you give them a chance, I think you’ll be thanking me.

FINÉ.