Dates have been set for Van Wert and Paulding county spelling bees by the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, which conducts the competitions.

The Paulding County Spelling Bee will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, January 30, at the Paulding Middle School, with a weather make-up date of Monday, February 6.

The Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, in The Marsh Foundation auditorium in Van Wert, with a weather make-up date of Thursday, February 9.