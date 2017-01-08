Allen W. Eckhart, 82, died at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at his residence west of Convoy.

He was born December 14, 1934, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank H. and Minnie Irene Eckhart, who both preceded him in death. On May 29, 1964, he married the former Gaylee Bush, who survives.

A sister, Dorothy Slemmer, also preceded him in death.

There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: The Salvation Army.

