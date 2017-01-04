VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County staff believes healthy living has as much to do with pursuing interests, passions, and learning new things as it does with eating healthy and being active. People’s minds and spirits need stimulus and enrichment, and they get more from life when they find things — and people — that inspire them. Through a community partnership with the Van Wert County 4-H, the YMCA is able to share what the 4-H organization has to offer youths in the community.

Many area residents know that 4-H is more than just livestock. 4‑H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It’s a research-based experience that includes a mentor, a hands-on project, and a meaningful leadership opportunity. 4-H offers projects in clothing and sewing, creative arts, scrapbooking, cooking, photography, first aid, laundry, leadership, natural resources, STEM, cake decorating, and bottle rockets. Over 150 4-H projects are non-livestock.

4-H is the largest youth development organization in the country, with more than 6 million youths participating across the country. An Ohio based program, 4-H was started in 1902 by A.B. Graham so that young people could “learn by doing”, which to this day is the 4-H slogan; youngsters learn by actively participating in educational experiences and projects.

Van Wert County has over 500 active 4-H members involved in 20 community clubs throughout the county. There are around 80 dedicated adult volunteers who work to provide support for clubs, programs, and activities. Community clubs participate in community service projects, clinics, field trips, social events, and fundraisers throughout the year. Other opportunities include project judging, 4-H Camp, state and national events, and exhibiting projects at the Van Wert County Fair.

Those interested in learning more about 4-H or the YMCA will have an opportunity to do both. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, and also on Saturday, February 18, the Van Wert County 4-H will be at the YMCA with information on how to get involved in 4-H.

For more information on 4-H opportunities, contact Heather Gottke at 419.238.1214. Information on the YMCA can be found at vwymca.org or by calling 419.238.0443.