Van Wert independent news

Three people appeared Wednesday for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brittney Williams, 26, of Lima, was given five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Williams will also have to undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, as well as pay a monthly probation fee.

Tia Spearman, 27, of Lima, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. She was re-released on a surety bond, and a final pretrial conference and trial date will be scheduled in her case.

Kevin Davies Jr., 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation. Judge Martin Burchfield continued the case for sentencing on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 a.m., and also ordered Davies to be re-released on a personal surety bond.