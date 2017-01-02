Van Wert independent news

The people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Friday, with two of those making plea changes.

Jessica Leppard, 28, of Van Wert, changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree (downgraded from a third-degree felony) and possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield then sentenced her to five years of community control, including 60 days in jail, with credit for 16 day already served, and up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima following the jail sentence.

Stefan Dirham, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and receiving stolen property and forgery, each of which is a fifth-degree felony offense.

Additional charges of misdemeanor theft, and felony receiving stolen property and forgery were dismissed in exchange for Dirham’s guilty plea on the above charges.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Ronald Smith, 26, of Van Wert, also appeared in court to sign a written waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial so that his legal counsel could have more time for trial preparation.