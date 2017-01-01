DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people appeared Wednesday for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including a Van Wert man who was arraigned on felony theft charges.

Chad Kouts, 27, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of grand theft, each a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 8.

Two people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Ryan Miller, 27, of Middle Point, was given five years of community control, including 90 days on electronically monitored house arrest, on one count each of theft and forgery, both felonies of the fifth degree. Miller must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, pay US Bank reimbursement of $282 and a monthly probation fee.

Ryan King, 31, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. King must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended and pay a monthly probation fee.

Three people also entered changes of plea on Wednesday.

Amy Mengerink, 44, of Convoy, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of theft of drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a treatment program.

Sandra Eversole, 57, of Van Wert, changed her plea to no contest to possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, and was then found guilty by Judge Burchfield.

The judge then ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Lucas Luebrecht, 20, of Fort Jennings, changed his plea to guilty on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony offense. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction. His case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also Wednesday, Zachariah Germann, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. He was resentenced to 11 months in prison on each of two counts, to be served concurrently, with credit for 137 days already served.

Jared Smith, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by being in possession of drug abuse instruments. He was ordered held on a $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 1.