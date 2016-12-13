Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is hosting a New Year’s Eve Lock-In Saturday, December 31, from 8 p.m. until Sunday, January 1, at 8 a.m.

The event, for students in grades 3-6, will feature activities to include sports, swimming, crafts, and a late night movie. A pizza dinner will be provided, with extra drinks and snacks available for purchase. Parents can expect a fun and safe environment in a fully monitored facility and an experienced staff.

Children are asked to bring a positive attitude, along with their swim gear, sleeping bag, and pillow. No valuables, electronics, or phones please.

Cost is $40 per child, with a $10 discount for group registrations (two or more people signed up on the same transaction). Pre-registration is required by Friday, December 30.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org, or email briana@vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.