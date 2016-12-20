VW independent/submitted information

Along with singing “Auld Lang Syne” at the start of the New Year, making resolutions is a tradition for millions of Americans. However, while choosing a resolution is easy, sticking to it can be impossible. A 2014 YMCA survey found that less than a quarter of respondents kept their resolutions. Many (71 percent) tried, but stated that they fell short of their goals, while 40 percent confessed they gave up within the first few months, even weeks, of the New Year.

This year, the YMCA of Van Wert County is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to success of a larger one. “’Getting healthy’ is not a goal — it’s too broad,” explains YMCA Membership Director Kristin Lichtensteiger. “You can reframe that broad resolution into multiple, more manageable and measurable goals. If you aren’t active at all right now, try to incorporate activity into your routine three days a week, before telling yourself that you’ll work out every single day.”

The YMCA of Van Wert County staff member also notes that reframing one’s goals in a positive way can help people stick to them. For example, people may want to limit their screen time in 2016, but that can be more manageable if they replace it with something positive like volunteering or setting special time aside for family.

“Try not to think about what you’re missing, but rather what you’re gaining,” Lichtensteiger said. “This can make a resolution feel more positive, and therefore more achievable.”

She also explains that it’s important to not let oneself get discouraged by setbacks. Even though people may experience some missteps throughout the day — or even the week — that doesn’t mean they have to give up. “Nobody got their bad habits over the course of a week, so you’re not going to change them in a week either,” explains Lichtensteiger, who added that change is a process and bad days are part of that process.

Below are four tips the YMCA of Van Wert County recommends to help 2017 New Year’s resolutions stick:

Start small. Break those big resolutions into small, achievable goals. Instead of cutting chocolate out of one’s diet for good, vow to only have it a few times a week. Or trade two sodas a day for one soda and a glass of water.

Take it one step at a time. Trying to change too many habits at once can easily lead to frustration. Instead of a New Year’s resolution, make a new month resolution. Focus on that one change for the month, and add another (small) change when the new month rolls around.

Choose a facility that focuses on a holistic approach to health. When it comes to adding healthy behaviors, like increasing physical activity, it’s important to find a facility that keeps one motivated. Before committing to a membership, take a tour of local gyms to find the best fit. A facility should not be just a gym, but a community organization that offers more health, more hope, and more opportunity.

Talk it out. It’s easier to stick to resolutions if people have a partner or friend working toward similar goals. Team up with someone to set 2017 goals and help each other establish a game plan dedicated to achieving them. Set specific check-ins to help each other out of slumps and to cheer each other during the high points.

For additional tips or to learn how to get involved with the YMCA of Van Wert County, contact 419.238.0443 or visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.