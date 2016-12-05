Van Wert independent sports

PORTLAND, Indiana — The Van Wert Cougar varsity swim team traveled to Portland, Indiana, for the annual Celina High School sprint invitational, involving 18 teams from Indiana and Ohio.

Cougar swimmers swam well and achieved personal records in 80 percent of the events. Celina took first place for the boys and Jay County High School emerged as the girls’ champion.

The next meet for the Cougars will be a dual meet against Kenton at the Hardin County YMCA on December 6.

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

50 Freestyle: 30th (28.35 –Katie McVaigh, 35th (28.58 – Payton Fleming), 39th (28..71 – Madison Turnwald), 50th (29.36 – Bethany Fast) 115th (32.14 – Olivia Profit), 122nd (32.25 – Rebekah Fast), 125th ( 32.43 – Emma Verville) 131st (32.72 –Madison Jarrett), 153rd (33.89 – Olivia Mengerink) 41st (33.83 – Bethany Fast), 75th (75.07 – Peyton Fleming), 87th (44.07 – Madison Turnwald), 94th (40.53 –Rebekah Fast), 113th (39.77 – Madison Jarrett),

50 Butterfly: 18th (31.02 – Katie McVaigh), 41st (32.82 – Bethany Fast), 75th (36.20 –Payton Fleming), 87th (37.19 –Madison Turnwald), 94th (38.01 – Rebekah Fast), 113th (39.77 – Madison Jarrett), 115th (39.99 – Emma Verville), 117th (4.10 – Olivia Mengerink), 30th (41.69 –Olivia Profit),

50 Backstroke: 17th (32.12 – Katie McVaigh), 37th (34.26 – Emma Verville), 43rd (34.66 – Peyton Fleming), 53rd (35.39 –Madison Turnwald), 58th (35.93 –Bethany Fast), 74th (36.96 – Olivia Profit), 120th (40.42 –Madison Jarrett), 136th (41.82 – Rebekah Fast)

50 Breaststroke: 20th (36.88 –Peyton Fleming), 23rd (37.19 – Bethany Fast), 35th (38.37 –Katie McVaigh), 48th (39.58 – Rebekah Fast), 114th (44.26- Olivia Profit), 117th (40.26 –Madison Jarrett), 139th (47.32 – Madison Turnwald), 143rd (47.76 –Olivia Mengerink), 156th (49.18 –Emma Verville)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

50 Freestyle: 44th (26.66 – Dalton Heppeard), 63rd (27.79 –Noah Arend), 71st (28.27 –Andrew Hamblett), 101st (30.73 – Brayden Cox)

50 Butterfly: 32nd (28.93 –Dalton Heppeard), 66th (33.98 – Andrew Hamblett), 67th ( 33.51- Noah Arend), 84th (38.84 – Brayden Cox)

50 Backstroke: 36th (32.58 –Dalton Heppeard), 62nd (35.40 –Andrew Hamblett), 83rd (2:37.99 – Noah Arend), 90th (39.17 –Brayden Cox)

50 Breaststroke: 55th (38.10 –Noah Arend), 73rd (39.91 – Dalton Heppeard), 88th (40.10 –Andrew Hamblett), 96th (45.69 – Brayden Cox)