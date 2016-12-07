Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams traveled to the Hardin County YMCA to compete in a dual meet against Kenton High School. The Cougar girls were victorious over Kenton (86-72), but the boys lost a hard-fought battle to the Wildcats (56-79).

Swimmers placing first in individual events included: Katie McVaigh (200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly), Madison Turnwald (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle), Emma Verville (100-yard backstroke), Peyton Fleming (100-yard breaststroke), Sam Easley (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke) and Dalton Heppeard (100-yard butterfly).

Five Van Wert relays finished in first place: 200 Medley Relay: boys (1:58.92 — Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett) and girls (2:10.49 — Emma Verville, Bethany Fast, Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming)

200 Freestyle Relay: boys (1:47.26 — Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett) and girls (1:57.55 — Madison Turnwald, Katie McVaigh, Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast),

400 Freestyle Relay: boys (4:30.45 — Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox, Noah Arend)

The Cougar swimmers will compete again on Saturday when they head to Napoleon High School for the annual Napoleon Invitational.

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1 st (1:58.92– Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett)

(1:58.92– Sam Easley, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett) 200 Freestyle: 2 nd (2:37.79-Brayden Cox)

(2:37.79-Brayden Cox) 50 Freestyle: 1 st (23.69–Sam Easley)

(23.69–Sam Easley) 100 Butterfly: 1 st (1:12.09–Dalton Heppeard)

(1:12.09–Dalton Heppeard) 500 Freestyle: 2 nd (7:28.78 –Brayden Cox)

(7:28.78 –Brayden Cox) 200 Freestyle Relay: 1 st (1:47.26– Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett)

(1:47.26– Sam Easley, Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett) 100 Backstroke: 1 st (1:03.03 –Sam Easley), 4 th (1:21.90-Andrew Hamblett)

(1:03.03 –Sam Easley), 4 (1:21.90-Andrew Hamblett) 100 Breaststroke: 2 nd (1:22.12–Noah Arend)

(1:22.12–Noah Arend) 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:30.45 –Dalton Heppeard, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox, Noah Arend)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)