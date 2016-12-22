VW independent/submitted information

Big Risks. Big Rewards. Come hear Van Wert native and one of the country’s fastest long distance runners, Craig Leon at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s 95th Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Wassenberg Art Center.

A Van Wert High School graduate, Leon perhaps took the unconventional road to discover success as a professional runner. Ohio born and Oregon refined, he will share his story of fortitude and his relentless drive to succeed.

This event will formally kick off a year of celebrating the Chamber’s 95th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than to welcome home one of Van Wert’s most successful native sons to share his moments of inspiration. The Chamber Board of Directors invites members of the business community and Van Wert residents to attend an evening of festivities and networking as we also recognize area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Leon is a member of Team Run Eugene (TRE), which strives to develop the next generation of elite performers competing on the national and international stages. TRE seeks to provide the resources necessary, including basic necessities and healthcare, to ensure its runners the opportunity to train at the highest levels, while also committed to giving back to the community through establishing a local running events, camps, and educational clinics for youth and adults alike.

When Leon is not running, he’s the MBA Program Manager for the Warsaw Sports Marketing Center at the University of Oregon. Leon’s presentation, entitled “Turning Sparks into Fires”, reflects on obstacles he overcame and his hopes for the Van Wert community.

“Successful people are risk takers and are willing to take risks because they have the courage and confidence in themselves to overcome any obstacle,” Leon said. “Their conviction to achieve success is stronger than any wall standing between them and their path to success.

“So, I’ll continue to take risks in the pursuit of becoming a better runner,” he added. “And, let’s face it, life is more fun that way!”

The annual dinner will again be held at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. The evening’s festivities will kick off with a social hour beginning at 5:15 p.m., with appetizers, a cash bar, and entertainment by Twist & Shout, followed by a catered dinner. Following Leon’s presentation, the culmination of the evening’s events will include the presentation of the Chamber’s Ray Miller, Crystal Image, and Golden Shovel Awards, as well as milestone recognition.

The Chamber of Commerce looks forward to hosting its Annual Dinner on February 2 to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of its members and their businesses. Last year’s Annual Dinner was a sell out so make sure to register early! Tickets are $50 per person with Corporate Tables available at $400 and other sponsorships available.

To register for the Chamber’s 95th Annual Awards Dinner or for more information, contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Reservations will be accepted until January 25, unless sold out earlier. Registration can also be done online at www.vanwertchamber.com. Award nomination forms are available at the Chamber office at 118 N. Washington St., or call or email the Chamber office.