DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) Board of Trustees has selected a veteran corporate executive to be the first city-county economic development director.

Stacy Adam, most recently an executive for TruGreen LandCare, was chosen by the board following an extensive search process that included interviews with a number of prospective candidates. In her new role, Adam will lead efforts to retain, expand, and attract businesses and investment in Van Wert County.

“It was our desire to find a candidate who understood the needs of the business community and prospective developers, while respecting the requirements of government processes,” said VWAEDC President Troy Miller. “We think Stacy’s talents are perfectly suited to this.”

Adam has 30 years of diverse business experience, with a record of accomplishments in operations, sales, process improvement, and human resources. Most recently, she served as division vice president of operations for TruGreen, where she was responsible for all locations in the eastern half of the United States.

Adam also has received Sigma Six training, a disciplined approach to business process improvement, and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. In addition to her role as operations vice president, Adam has also served as vice president of strategic initiatives on a national level for TruGreen.

“I’m excited to work alongside leaders representing both the county and the city of Van Wert, ready to develop relationships and partner with organizations throughout the community to continue the momentum that has already begun,” Adam said. “Van Wert County has much to offer; as a longtime resident, I’m thrilled to be able to play a part, along with so many that are committed to the continued revitalization and growth of this community.”

Ohio City Mayor Carol Miller, who is also a trustee of the VWAEDC, issued a statement on Adam’s hiring.

“We’re excited to have someone with Stacy’s experience and energy to lead our economic development office,” Mayor Miller said. “I believe she will be both an innovator and a consensus builder and will serve the citizens of Van Wert County well. We hope that all in the community will welcome and support Stacy in her new role.”

The new economic development director will officially begin her job on Monday, January 2, 2017, although Troy Miller said she is getting “acclimated” now to her new role. New economic development offices at 145 E. Main St. will also be ready by then, he said.

“We’re very excited to have Stacy on board and look forward to great things to come,” the VWAEDC board president added.