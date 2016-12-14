Submitted information

Van Wert High School announces that the University of Northwestern Ohio will be sponsoring the Northwest Ohio Regional Robotics Competition held in Van Wert on January 28, 2017. The added financial support of UNOH will help fund the event.

This is a timely and natural partnership for the Van Wert Robotics Team and UNOH because of the increasing emphasis being placed on providing opportunities for students interested in robotics and automation. This career field continues to grow, as does the demand to produce a skilled workforce in northwest Ohio and northeastern Indiana.

The purpose of Van Wert High School’s Robotics Club is to give students the opportunity to participate in an academic club that incorporates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to solve a complex season-long project. There are 13 members on the team this year.

In addition, a robotics program is now available to students in grades 3-5 at Van Wert Elementary School. The team will be competing in Dayton, Cincinnati, Van Wert, Griffith, Indiana, and, hopefully, super-regionals in Iowa and the world championships in Missouri.

The University of Northwestern Ohio recently launched its associate’s degree program in robotics and automation technology. Robotic and automation technicians customize, maintain, and repair robots in automated manufacturing plants and other settings ranging from building and farming to product processing and homeland security.

“The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to partner with Van Wert High School and the Van Wert Robotics Team this school year,” said Andy O’Neal, dean of the College of Applied Technologies at UNOH. “It is our hope that some of the team members will see the value of a robotics and automation education from UNOH.

“Many students enrolled in the Robotics & Automation program at UNOH are landing jobs even before they graduate which goes to show what a high demand there is for technicians in this region,” O’Neal added.

As part of the sponsorship, UNOH will have a booth setup at the January 28 robotics competition at Van Wert High School to provide information about its programs to students and the public.

For more information about Van Wert Robotics, contact coaches Zane McElroy at z_mcelroy@vwcs.net or Bob Spath at b_spath@vwcs.net.