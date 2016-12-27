Ruby Taylor Kohn, 80, an Ohio City native, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Survivors include four daughters and their husbands, Deb and Randell Morrison, Kim and Billy Deaton, Connie and Dewey Fondren, and Cindy and Mike Krugh; a brother, Wavel (Sandy) Taylor; two sisters, Jane Krieger and Alta Parton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Four brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at Restoration Church. An additional funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is an hour prior to services.