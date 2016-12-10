Two local businesses made recent donations to the Van Wert High School Robotics Team. Statewide Ford (above) is sponsoring the Robotics Team this year at $500. Shown are (from the left) Andy Czajkowski, Carter Eikenbary, Katie Abel, Austin Carnahan, and Brad Greve. Below, Vancrest Health Care Center donated $1,000 to the VWHS Robotics Team. Shown are (from the left) Noah Carter, Spencer Teman, Michael Etter, and Scott White. The Robotics Team opens competition in Dayton on December 17-18. (VWHS photos)