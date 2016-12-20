VW independent/submitted information

This past weekend, the Van Wert High School Robotics Team opened up its season in the first Tech Challenge Dayton Regional Robotics Competition.

The team finished the match play portion of the competition in third place with a record of 4-2, earning it a spot in the semifinals. In the best of three, the Van Wert team easily beat the second place team by winning the first two matches in the semifinals. However, Van Wert came up a little short in winning the entire competition.

The VWHS robotics team did win the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award, which recognizes a team that not only thinks outside the box, but also has the ingenuity and inventiveness to make its designs come to life. This judged award is given to the team that has the most innovative and creative robot design solution to any or all specific field elements or components in the FTC game. Elements of this award include elegant design, robustness, and “‘out of the box” thinking related to design.

In addition, Austin Carnahan’s video submission of one the team’s coaches, Zane McElroy, earned Coach “Z” the Compass Award, which recognizes an adult coach or mentor who provides outstanding guidance and support for a team throughout the year, and demonstrates to the team what it means to be a gracious professional.

The team competes next in Indiana in mid-January before hosting and competing in the Van Wert Northwest Ohio regional competition at the end of January.