Richard E. Hoover Sr., 85, of Van Wert, passed away early Saturday morning, December 17, 2016, at his residence.

He was born December 27, 1930, in Defiance, the son of Paul Hoover and Ethel (Rehig) Hoover Gibler, who both preceded him in death. He married Georgia (Flood) Hoover, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Victoria (Tom) Sauer of Defiance, Lisa (Jeff) Ryan of Angola, Indiana, and Phil Hoover of Van Wert; a brother-in-law, Roger (Sara) Flood of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Jill Froelich of Defiance; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A son, Richard E. Hoover Jr.; and three brothers, Truxton Hoover, Leo Hoover, and Thomas Hoover, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Janine Foster officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Defiance at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.