Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Submitted information

The American Red Cross announces two blood drives being held prior to the Christmas holiday.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, on Ohio 49 near Convoy, will host a bloodmobile between the hours of 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.

American Red Cross logo 3-2016 copyThe Van Wert County Hospital Wellness Center on Fox Road will host a bloodmobile between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. on Friday, December 23.

Those who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advanced forms are available at the Red Cross office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health may be eligible to donate blood. Bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license).

Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcome.

