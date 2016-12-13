Van Wert independent news

A Delphos man accused of murder in the death of a 15-month-old child appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Monday for a pretrial conference.

Christopher Peters, 26, was represented at the conference by Lima attorneys William Kluge and Robert Grzybowski, while County Prosecutor Charles F. Kennedy III represented the State of Ohio.

During the conference, some additional evidentiary discovery was provided to defense attorneys by Kennedy, while further pretrial conferences were scheduled in 2017 for 10 a.m. January 9, 11 a.m. February 6, and 10 a.m. March 6.

Peters is charged with aggravated murder, with death penalty specification, one first-degree count of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children stemming from the child’s death on November 15 at the Old Lincoln Inn Apartments in Delphos.

Peters was arrested a day later in Fostoria by the United States Marshal’s Office in Toledo.

He is currently incarcerated in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility under a $2 million cash/commercial surety bond.