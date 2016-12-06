Submitted information

Ohio Northern University is once again the primary post-secondary sponsor for the Van Wert High School Robotics Competition taking place on January 28, 2017, donating $1,500 to help fund the event.

“Students in the T.J. Smull College of Engineering at Ohio Northern are improving our world by finding new ways to design, build, and use technology,” said Bob Spath, VWHS Robotics Club advisor.

ONU is ranked among the top 50 undergraduate engineering schools in the nation, and its engineering education major is one of the first of its kind.

Van Wert Robotics students were grateful for Dr. Eric T. Baumgartner’s and ONU’s continued support. Dr. Baumgartner is the dean of the T.J. Smull College of Engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering at Ohio Northern University.

For more information on the Smull College of Engineering, access its website at http://www.onu.edu/engineering.