Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

An Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow in action. (ODOT photo)

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

LIMA — The first snow update from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 shows that area residents may see more snow than they did last winter, which was a relatively mild winter. That’s especially true when last winter is compared to the winter of 2014-15, one of the worst in recent memory.

District 1, which covers eight counties — Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot — has spent a total of $1.37 million so far for snow removal material, equipment, and labor. That compares to just $260,375 spent last year at the same time, according to ODOT Deputy Director Kirk Slusher.

At this time last year, approximately 700 tons of salt had been used on District 1 roads, which compares to this year’s 13,730 tons — a substantial increase over the winter of 2015-16. As it has for several years, ODOT’s District 1 has used far more deicing liquids than actual salt, with a total of 168,010 tons of liquids, such as brine, being used. Unlike the winter of 2014-15, when Van Wert County was near the top of District 1 in terms of money spent on snow removal, the local ODOT garage has spent the least money this year so far to remove snow and ice. The local garage has spent $133,525 this year, which compares to $260,316 spent by Hancock County, which also has the most lane miles to cover: 581, versus 375 for Van Wert County.

Meanwhile, although snow removal costs are substantially higher than last year, it’s too soon to tell if District 1 is in for another winter like that of 2014-15 — the worst winter in recent memory. That winter, ODOT’s District 1 spent $8.7 million for snow and ice removal.

The average in the district for a winter is $4.1 million, a figure District 1 could hit this year, with more than $1 million already spent this early in the winter.

