It’s too easy to get lost in the “hurriedness” of the holiday season and to lose sight of what Christmas and this time of year represents. This holiday season, the staff at Van Wert Medical Services partnered with the YWCA of Van Wert County and Crisis Care Line/House of Transitions, local organizations that help domestic violence victims, by donating gifts to both organizations to help those less fortunate in Van Wert County enjoy the holiday season. Staff donated Christmas gifts, baby formula, cleaning supplies, and other basic necessities. Giving to those in need and participating in programs like this is one of the best ways to be involved in the spirit of giving this time of year. Shown are Van Wert Medical Services staff; Kimberly Laudick and Jamie Evans, administrative staff at the YWCA; and Kathy Taylor, Crisis Care/HoT director. (VWCH photo)