DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

HAVILAND — The Van Wert Cougars couldn’t find a defensive solution for Ethan Linder and Linder’s 29 points led the Wayne Trace Raiders to a 65-56 non-conference win at home on Tuesday.

Linder was brilliant in the paint, while making 11 of 18 field goal attempts overall. Jake Kuhn added 11 points for the Raiders.

Three Van Wert players were in double figures, led by Jacoby Kelly and Nate Place, who both had 13 points. Drew Bagley scored 12 points for the Cougars, while Dylan Lautzenheiser added 9 points.

Wayne Trace took the early lead and never faltered, outscoring the Cougars in every quarter, but the final stanza, when Van Wert launched a furious comeback, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit. The score was 16-10 after one period and 30-19 at the half. The Raiders led by 18 points in third quarter, 52-34, but Van Wert outscored Wayne Trace in the fourth quarter, 22-13, to make the game closer at the end.

The Cougars shot 43.2 percent (19 of 44) from the field, including 5 of 13 from three-point range (38.5 percent). Van Wert made just 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from the free throw line.

The Raiders were 23 of 44 from the field (52.3 percent), but just 2 of 12 from three-point range (16.7 percent). Wayne Trace made 17 of 30 free throws (56.7 percent).

The taller Raiders outrebounded Van Wert 31-27, but also had two more turnovers, 12-10, than the Cougars.

Wayne Trace also won the junior varsity contest, 37-29. Top scorers for the Cougars were Tanner Barnhart, with 13, and Jon Lee, with 10 points.

Van Wert’s varsity is now 2-3 overall and will play Crestview this Friday during its home opener in the Cougar’s Den.

Box score

Van Wert 10 9 15 22—56

Wayne Trace 16 14 22 13—65

Van Wert (56) – Jacoby Kelly 13, Nate Place 13, Dylan Lautzenheiser 9, Drew Bagley 12, Blake Henry 5, Austin Sudduth 2. Totals: 19 8-17 56.

Wayne Trace (65) – Brady Stabler 4, Eli Sinn 6, Jon Sinn 7, Ethan Linder 29, Jake Kuhn 11, Josh Kuhn 5, Josiah Linder 3. Totals: 23 17-30 65.

JV: Wayne Trace won 37-29