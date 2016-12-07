Students at LifeLinks Community School were transformed into Santa’s Elves as they made special doorknob hangers for the residents of Vancrest Asssisted Living. The students will be caroling on December 15 up and down the halls of Vancrest as they hang their creations on the doors of the residents. This has become an annual event for the students to participate in during the Christmas season. (Photo submitted.)
Mrs. Marsee’s senior English class at LifeLinks Community School made jambalaya and cornbread as part of their hands on approach to classroom work. Stations were created to divide meal preparation into manageable units. Cooking skills of meat prep, chopping veggies, and combining ingredients made for a delicious pot of jambalaya complimented by freshly baked cornbread. The seniors are planning another meal before Christmas break and will spend classroom time deciding on a dish to make, making a shopping list and dividing responsibilities among class members…great organizational planning with the end result being yummy! (Photo submitted.)