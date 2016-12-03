Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a vote Friday morning.

The NDAA is the annual military legislation that supports troops and operations and has passed Congress every year since 1961. Included in the legislation is a 2.1-percent pay increase for members of the military, and the bill puts in place the resources and policies needed to defend the nation.

“The Constitution says it’s the role of the federal government to ‘provide for the common defense,’ and this legislation gives the men and women in our armed services the tools and resources they need to protect and defend our nation,” said Latta. “With increasing tensions around the globe, it’s essential that our military has the training, personnel, and facilities necessary to protect American interests both at home and abroad.

“Our military has been stretched thin for too long under this administration and passing the NDAA reverses this trend and keeps our country safe,” Latta added.

In addition to increasing the pay for members of the military, the NDAA strengthens military health care for troops and their families. It also authorizes funding to improve readiness by replenishing depleted munitions inventories, increasing ground and aviation training, and stopping the troop reductions under President Obama.

An important provision for Ohio authorizes funding to construct an indoor small arms range at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo.

The NDAA also prohibits the transfer of detainees at Guantanamo Bay to the U.S. and guarantees that the base is not closed or transferred to Cuba.