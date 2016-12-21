VW independent/submitted information

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) accompanied Captain Gene Smith of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a ride along Tuesday morning to get an up-close view of the duties troopers carry out on a daily basis.

Smith, former Van Wert post commander from 2001-2008, is currently commander of the Patrol’s Findlay District, which includes Van Wert County.

The Patrol, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, has approximately 1,600 officers, who are tasked with providing statewide traffic services to keep roadways safe, emergency response and support services, investigations of criminal activities on state-owned property, and security for the Governor and other dignitaries.

“Joining Captain Smith this morning gave me a front-seat view of the services that troopers in the Ohio State Highway Patrol provide on a daily basis,” said Latta. “It was very apparent the professionalism and sense of duty that these troopers consistently display while keeping our roadways safe.

“Whether it’s emergency response situations or criminal investigations, the Highway Patrol continues to contribute to a safer Ohio,” Latta noted.