On November 21, the Lincolnview FFA Chapter competed in the Sub-district Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Delphos High School. After several weeks of early morning and after school practices, the team placed second and qualified to compete at Districts. The District CDE was held at Clyde High School on November 29 where the team placed 6th overall.

“As excited as we were for the opportunity to qualify for State, we are still very proud of achieving our goal to make it to Districts. Parliamentary Procedure is a skill that we can use in the future for running a business meeting and I’m glad that our team was able to compete in this event,” stated Lincolnview FFA President McKenzie Davis.