This coming Friday and Saturday, December 2-3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jennings Road Church of Christ will hold its annual Live Nativity Drive-Thru event. Live animals, including camels, creative costumes, and the manger scene will allow area residents to enjoy the recreation of the birth of baby Jesus from the comfort of their car. The church is located at 1124 Jennings Road in Van Wert, and the event is free to the community, although donations will be accepted. (photo submitted)