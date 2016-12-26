Joseph W. Routt, 96, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:16 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born July 9, 1920, in Van Wert, the son of Joseph and Mary (Tumbleson) Routt, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Gardner of Violet, Louisiana; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A son, Joseph W. Routt Jr.; four brothers, Robert, Frank, and Fred Routt, and Ralph Davis; and two sisters, Roxie Grieshaber and Helen Taylor also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Army who served during World War II, and was a life member of both American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 29, at Brickner Funeral Home, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of the Van Wert Legion and VFW posts.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association.

