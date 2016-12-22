Jamie L. Siefker, 42, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born December 15, 1974, in Lima, the son of Ronald J. and Debra F. (Sellers) Siefker, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include three brothers, Josh (Laura Beth) Siefker and Ben (Danielle) Siefker, both of Delphos, and Ryan (Britney) Siefker of Elida; a sister, Rachel (Collin) Sobas of Marysville; his maternal grandparents, Helen and Lester Shenk of Lima; and a number of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 26, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.