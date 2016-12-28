Helen E. Etzler, 98, of Convoy, passed away at 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born on April 6, 1918, in LaSalle County, Illinois, the daughter of John Lester and Hattie (Deffenbaugh) Boyd, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1941, she married Arnold Jacob Etzler, who died March 1, 1981.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Ken) Louth of Coldwater, Michigan, and Wanda (Sidney) Blush and Frances (Ron) Neiswander, both of Convoy; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A son Richard Dean Etzler; one brother, Joseph Boyd; and four sisters, Avis Ward, Alma Feldner, Cristle Boyd, and Zola Young, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will follow at Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery in Harrison Township.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Redeemer Lutheran Church or Redeemer Lutheran Hour of Worship.

