Gregg E. Markley, 62, of Scott, passed away at 9 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2016, shortly after arrival at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born February 26, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Harold Graydon Markley and Mary Ann (Hoaglin) Rogers, who both preceded him in death. On February 26, 1977, he married the former Beverly Lewis, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Gina LeAnn (Jeremy) York of Van Wert; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and a stepbrother, Jeff W. Rogers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.