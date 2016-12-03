topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016

Gabriella Alanna Rose Etzler, daughter of Angela R. Tuckerman and Jason D. Etzler, both of Van Wert, was stillborn at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a sister, Arianna Alexis Ann Etzler, at home; half-brothers Blaze T. Tuckerman and Caden Tuckerman, both of Van Wert; a half-sister, Kirsten Tuckerman of Van Wert; paternal grandparents Phil and Phyllis Etzler of Convoy and Sally (Ron) Blake of Van Wert; maternal grandparents Charlotte Gillespie of Van Wert and John (Cora) Theis of Delphos; and maternal great-grandmother LaDonna Stotts of Elida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.

