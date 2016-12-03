Gabriella Alanna Rose Etzler, daughter of Angela R. Tuckerman and Jason D. Etzler, both of Van Wert, was stillborn at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a sister, Arianna Alexis Ann Etzler, at home; half-brothers Blaze T. Tuckerman and Caden Tuckerman, both of Van Wert; a half-sister, Kirsten Tuckerman of Van Wert; paternal grandparents Phil and Phyllis Etzler of Convoy and Sally (Ron) Blake of Van Wert; maternal grandparents Charlotte Gillespie of Van Wert and John (Cora) Theis of Delphos; and maternal great-grandmother LaDonna Stotts of Elida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

