By Payton Knittle

Crestview FCCLA had a breakfast with Mrs. Putman’S Special Education class on December 16. The FCCLA members made pancakes for the kids to come down and enjoy in Mrs. Sawmiller’s room. They also made pillows and did crafts with the kids. Crestview senior and FCCLA president Braden Van Cleave said, “I enjoyed making the pancakes and then sitting with everyone having a good time together.”

Crestview senior Cora Millay signed a letter of intent, December 14, to play softball at Spring Harbor University. Spring Harbor University is in Spring Harbor Michigan, they are in the NAIA. Millay was recognized first team All-Ohio softball player this past season. The Lady Knights also put a wonderful season together last season by winning a State Championship. Millay said, “I am very excited because it’s the only chance to play at a high level of competition other than high school softball.”

KBA is a Christian basketball league for kids in Van Wert and Mercer country schools. Crestview has four teams with a team mixed with Lincolnview, Van Wert has three teams, and Parkway has one team. The games are played on Sunday’s beginning on January 8. Three games will be played each Sunday for six Sundays then a tournament will be held. Crestview Senior Lance Camp said, “I can’t wait till KBA starts. I love playing but also love having fun with my friends. A lot of memories have been made playing.”