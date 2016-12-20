Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual Hoop Shoot free throw contest this past Sunday at the S.F. Goedde Building in Van Wert. The contest was open to all boys and girls ages 8-13 and the boys and girls competed separately in their age class. All participants shoot 25 free throw shots to compete.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest coed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than 3 million boys and girls ages 8 to 13 from all 50 states compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.

All the participants received special Hoop Shoot t-shirts, provided by sponsors Lee’s Ace Hardware, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, and Pizza Hut.

The first place winners of the local contest will advance to the district competition, which will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, in the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium.

Charles Rollins, Elks lodge Hoop Shoot chairman, thanked everyone who participated in the contest this year.