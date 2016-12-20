topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual Hoop Shoot free throw contest this past Sunday at the S.F. Goedde Building in Van Wert. The contest was open to all boys and girls ages 8-13 and the boys and girls competed separately in their age class. All participants shoot 25 free throw shots to compete.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest coed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than 3 million boys and girls ages 8 to 13 from all 50 states compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.

All the participants received special Hoop Shoot t-shirts, provided by sponsors Lee’s Ace Hardware, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, and Pizza Hut.

The first place winners of the local contest will advance to the district competition, which will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, in the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium.

Charles Rollins, Elks lodge Hoop Shoot chairman, thanked everyone who participated in the contest this year.

The winners in the girls’ divisions are (front row, from the left) Age 8-9 Division: Kaci Gregory, first place; Ellie Kline, second place; and Haley McCoy, third place; (middle row) Age 10-11 Division: Paige Williman, first place; Laci McCoy, second place; and Cali Gregory, third place; (back row) Age 12-13 Division: Kayla Krites, first place; and Sydnee Savage, second place. (Elks photo)

The winners in the boys’ divisions are include (front row, from the left) Age 8-9 Division: Griffin McCracken, first place; Holden Price, second place; and Christian Thatcher, third place; (middle row) Age 10-11 Division: Connor Sheets, first place; Bennett Kill, second place; and Isaiah Barton, third place; (back row) Age 12-13 Division: Landon Price, first place; Jaden Weaks, second place; and Trevon Barton, third place. (Elks photo)

