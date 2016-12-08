Steve Munroe and his staff at Statewide Ford recently presented a donation to the Van Wert Dog Park Committee. In addition to the representatives present, local canine supporters Roxy and Ronin were on hand to show their excitement over the park, which will be located at Hiestand Woods and will include areas for both large and small dogs to enjoy an off-leash atmosphere. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)