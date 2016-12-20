VW independent/submitted information

While Crestview and Lincolnview traditionally have a fierce rivalry on the courts and athletic fields, the Lancers and Knights are using that rivalry for a friendly competition that benefits United Way of Van Wert County.

Crestview and Lincolnview school districts recently completed United Way campaigns, and administration and staff of both schools made pledges in support of the 26 agencies funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.

Crestview Local Schools greatly increased its pledges over 2015, with many pledges that will support local agencies that help within the community.

Lincolnview Local Schools also saw an increase in pledges, with a 63 percent staff participation. The United Way and Lincolnview Schools also work together to house the Lincolnview Latchkey program, which is an agency of the United Way.

Both schools are supporters of the United Way of Van Wert County, the community, and many organizations.

To continue this support and have some fun, Crestview and Lincolnview student representatives teamed up to hold a friendly competition, known as Rivals United, between the student bodies to see who can raise the most money for the United Way of Van Wert County.

This fundraising event will be held during rivalry week January 23-27, and each school district’s student body will do various activities, while more activities are scheduled for the girls’ basketball game on Thursday, January 26, and the boys’ basketball game.

The United Way will be raffling off tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game that were donated by Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks. The tickets are for the game on Saturday, March 25, 2017, featuring the Cavaliers vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena. Dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks will be performing pregame.

Rivals United t-shirts will be on sale and will be available via pre-sale only. For more information, contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com. Watch for upcoming event information as the dates approach.